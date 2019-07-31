PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.96 million.
PRGX traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
PRGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
PRGX Global Company Profile
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.
