Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading Down 11.1%

Prairie Mining Ltd (LON:PDZ)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), 28,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 441,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.02.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft and Debiensko hard coking coal projects located in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

