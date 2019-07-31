PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $99.91. 616,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

