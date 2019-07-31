Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

