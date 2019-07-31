Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60.
In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.