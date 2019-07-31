POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.72

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.72 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 97407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. Macquarie upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. POSCO has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 439,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

