POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.72

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.72 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 97407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. Macquarie upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. POSCO has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10.
POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
