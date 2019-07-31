Polaris Industries Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PII. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,749,000 after buying an additional 106,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,496,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,581,000 after buying an additional 153,755 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.