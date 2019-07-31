POA Network Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $113,157.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and Binance.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 260,958,485 coins and its circulating supply is 242,023,925 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

