PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lifted to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. Buckingham Research cut their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PJT Partners stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,127. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $966.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 5,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

