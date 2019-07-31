Pixelworks (PXLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.93. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98.

In other news, insider Todd Debonis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 858,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,905.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 56,492 shares of company stock worth $183,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.