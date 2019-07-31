Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “mixed” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

PINS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

