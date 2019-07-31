Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $964,604.00 and $2,834.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.01071093 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004855 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 435,352,074 coins and its circulating supply is 410,091,638 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.