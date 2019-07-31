Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 113500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNE shares. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $42.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.57.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,162,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,449,174.94. Insiders bought a total of 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 in the last 90 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

