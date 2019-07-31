Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.22

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.42. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 968 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

