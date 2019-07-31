Picton Property Income Ltd (PCTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.21) on Wednesday. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of $507.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.
About Picton Property Income
