Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

PAHC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 1,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

