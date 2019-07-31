Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

