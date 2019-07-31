Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Trading Up 4.8%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09, approximately 76,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 17,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.