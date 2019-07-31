Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $300.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,549,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.06. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

