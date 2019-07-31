Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $10.03 Million Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 805,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNTA. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $512,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $38,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $320,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,581 shares of company stock worth $625,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.