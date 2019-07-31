Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Imax worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Imax by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Imax in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imax by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Imax in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Imax by 50,668.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $66,713.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,571.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Braun sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,846.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,975 shares of company stock worth $1,157,092. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

