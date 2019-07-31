Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,232,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $42,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $259,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

