Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,524 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of CareDx worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after buying an additional 162,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CareDx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 42,944 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $11,236,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 60,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. Research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $341,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 14,702 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $570,584.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,996.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,528. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.