Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Select Energy Services worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 2,021.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.66. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In other Select Energy Services news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

