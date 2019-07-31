Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of PGT Innovations worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $973.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $372,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 59,025 shares of company stock valued at $923,460 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

