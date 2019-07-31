Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,945,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,122,000 after buying an additional 791,113 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 987,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,307,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 929.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,461,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

