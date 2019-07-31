Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. FIG Partners lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 51,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.30.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $41,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock worth $676,588 in the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

