Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 20.43% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter.

NYSE:PEI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,465. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

