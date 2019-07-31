Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.03.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 2,291,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.
In related news, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 501,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 313,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
