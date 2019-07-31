Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 2,291,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 501,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 313,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

