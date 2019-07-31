PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $28.80. PCF Group shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 43,239 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $72.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.50.

In other news, insider Scott Maybury bought 68,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,768.14 ($25,830.58).

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

