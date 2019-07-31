Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYC. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.86. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $246.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $503,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 502.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,939,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 259,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,823,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

