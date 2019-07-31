Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $275.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $246.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC traded up $12.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.75. 1,876,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.86. Paycom Software has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,878,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 900,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 848,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 518,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.