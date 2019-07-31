Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $184.66 million and approximately $152.58 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00275245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01466730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00116326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 234,694,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,687,900 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

