Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,422,000 after purchasing an additional 349,342 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 70,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.87. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $388,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,512,162 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.