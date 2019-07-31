Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 517,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.