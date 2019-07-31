Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. 339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,214. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $138.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.