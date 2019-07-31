Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.29. 490,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

