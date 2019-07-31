Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000.

BMV VONV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.60. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $114.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77.

