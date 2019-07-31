Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $168.70. 44,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,249. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

