Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 276.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 281,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.19. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APY. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

