Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. Harris Co. has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $200.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Harris’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

