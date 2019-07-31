Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $421.29. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $417.00, with a volume of 1,442,158 shares trading hands.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 667 ($8.72) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.40 ($6.75).

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 441.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

