PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.66, but opened at $44.44. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 49,245 shares.

Several analysts have commented on PAGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

