P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 360,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

In other P H Glatfelter news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,825.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $105,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, P H Glatfelter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.