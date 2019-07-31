OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Down 0.7%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, approximately 729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

