Oxycoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $943,502.00 and approximately $8,808.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

