Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 8,007.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.