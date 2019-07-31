Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.06 ($41.93).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Metzler set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

FRA OSR traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.40 ($40.00). 872,950 shares of the stock were exchanged. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($92.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.88.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

