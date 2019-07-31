Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 1,041,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.01. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.96 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

