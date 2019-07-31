Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

