Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 583.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

